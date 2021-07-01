Terry W. Stevens
Nov. 1, 1941 - June 27, 2021
It is with great sadness that the family of Terry Wayne Stevens announces his passing on June 27 in Waco, Texas, at the age of 79 surrounded by family. Terry was born in Tuscola, Illinois, on Nov. 1, 1941, to Virginia Elizabeth McMasters and James Kenneth Stevens.
Terry was involved in many organizations including Providence Foundation (co-founder), Woodway Foundation (co-founder), and the Waco Chamber where he volunteered to help promote businesses in the area. He was appointed by Governor Abbott to the Aerospace & Aviation Advisory Committee, and has been a part of other aerospace and aviation organizations. He was also the former Mayor of Woodway, Texas, and he was the co-instigator of Waco's original First Friday social gathering.
He was a loving husband and father who was known for his storytelling, infectious laugh, love of baseball, charitable giving, and financial savvy.
Terry wa preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Kenny, and stepmother, Marie Gertrude Payer Stevens.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elaine Lucitt Stevens; his children, Donna Stevens, Debbie and Del Davenport, Kenny Stevens, Tracy and Stacy Greaber, Kellie and Burleigh Wood, Tamara and Erik Davis; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Major James K. Stevens Jr. (Retired) and his family.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Fri., July 9, at OakCrest Funeral Home, and a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Sat., July 10, at OakCrest Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation either to Providence Foundation, 6901 Medical Parkway, Waco, TX 76702 or to MCC Foundation, 1400 College Dr, Waco, TX 76708.
He was a friend, a mentor, and leader for so many.
Please share a memory or leave a message to his family at www.oakcrestwaco.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jul. 1 to Jul. 4, 2021.