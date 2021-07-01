Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry W. Stevens
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Terry W. Stevens

Nov. 1, 1941 - June 27, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Terry Wayne Stevens announces his passing on June 27 in Waco, Texas, at the age of 79 surrounded by family. Terry was born in Tuscola, Illinois, on Nov. 1, 1941, to Virginia Elizabeth McMasters and James Kenneth Stevens.

Terry was involved in many organizations including Providence Foundation (co-founder), Woodway Foundation (co-founder), and the Waco Chamber where he volunteered to help promote businesses in the area. He was appointed by Governor Abbott to the Aerospace & Aviation Advisory Committee, and has been a part of other aerospace and aviation organizations. He was also the former Mayor of Woodway, Texas, and he was the co-instigator of Waco's original First Friday social gathering.

He was a loving husband and father who was known for his storytelling, infectious laugh, love of baseball, charitable giving, and financial savvy.

Terry wa preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Kenny, and stepmother, Marie Gertrude Payer Stevens.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elaine Lucitt Stevens; his children, Donna Stevens, Debbie and Del Davenport, Kenny Stevens, Tracy and Stacy Greaber, Kellie and Burleigh Wood, Tamara and Erik Davis; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Major James K. Stevens Jr. (Retired) and his family.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Fri., July 9, at OakCrest Funeral Home, and a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Sat., July 10, at OakCrest Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation either to Providence Foundation, 6901 Medical Parkway, Waco, TX 76702 or to MCC Foundation, 1400 College Dr, Waco, TX 76708.

He was a friend, a mentor, and leader for so many.

Please share a memory or leave a message to his family at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jul. 1 to Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Jul
10
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I am very sorry to hear about his passing. He was a very loving and generous person. I always enjoyed his presence at st. Catherine´s chapel. May God grant him eternal rest in his kingdom!! Love and Hug to Elaine!! Sister Sini Paul
Sister sini
Friend
July 5, 2021
Love, Juvy and Chuck Payer
July 5, 2021
I did not know Terry very well and that is why I am writing. I was always struck by his steady hand leading the Providence Foundation and I am imprinted by his kindness. His quick and genuine hello. He was clearly a fine man.
Dr. Tom Lundeen
Friend
July 5, 2021
Terry Stevens, a good friend, a leading citizen of Waco, what a loss. Also, as a current member of the Woodway City Council, I appreciate his service as our mayor.
Gayle & Kay Avant
Friend
July 4, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of Cousin Terry. We were so shocked. We had the pleasure of seeing Terry and Elaine this past January. They both looked so good and healthy. Love and hugs to all his family.
Joel, Kathy, Mike, Jeff & Esther.
Family
July 1, 2021
With deepest sympathy.
Bradford Willis
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results