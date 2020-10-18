Thelma Lou Cooper



November 14, 1936 - October 14, 2020



On October 14 of this year, God's loving embrace of Thelma Cooper's life became complete. Since her birth in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on November 14, 1936, she had lived a full, creative life as a disciplined student and an inspiring teacher. Thelma's parents were Baptist missionaries to Brazil as were her grandparents, William and Anne Luther Bagby, for whom a street in Waco is named.



After completing high school in Brazil while being guided by her uncle Albert Bagby in piano performance, Thelma enrolled in the Baylor University School of Music. She brought her days as a student to a close after completing work toward a Master of Arts degree. In the winter of 1959, on the day before Christmas, she married William F. Cooper, who was enrolled in graduate study at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. After moving to Indiana, she completed certification as an elementary teacher and gave birth to her first son, Richard, two weeks before their family moved to Argentina where a Fulbright Grant funded Bill's research in Latin American Philosophy. While there, Thelma was able to return for a few months to her home in Porto Alegre and introduce her parents and many friends to her infant son.



Following the years in Argentina, 1962 to 1963, the family returned to Bloomington for an additional year before moving to Williamsport, PA, where Bill taught at Lycoming College. Although they had originally planned to settle in Williamsport, a request for Bill to join the faculty at Baylor could not be ignored. So, soon after giving birth to their second son, Jonathan, in July 1965, they moved to Waco. She gave birth to their daughter, Dorisanne, in November 1969, a few years after beginning her career teaching piano in the Baylor School of Music.



Thelma's career at Baylor was structured around a demanding teaching schedule, deep devotion to her many students, a good many years of duo piano recitals with Dr. Leta Horan, the development of the Piano Laboratory Program, and completion of a doctoral degree in Musical Arts from the University of Texas at Austin. In addition, during the summers she continued her musical studies in Chautauqua, NY.



One of the great joys of her life was playing the piano for worship and for the children's choirs at Seventh and James Baptist Church, a community that nurtured her faith and guided and comforted her in her pilgrimage through life's many demands. Finally, her hospitality cannot go unmentioned. Her delight through every stage of life was hosting people at the family table, serving up chicken spaghetti or lasagna and Bill's homemade bread to countless friends and family members.



Thelma is survived by her husband, William; their children and grandchildren, Richard and his sons, Maximillian and William; Jonathan and wife, Kristy Ditzler, and their son, Kirk; and Dorisanne and husband, David Tatum, and their son, Adam; a sister, Helen; beloved cousins; and 26 nieces and nephews for whom she held such great affection. Memorial gifts may be made to Seventh and James Baptist Church or the Baylor University School of Music. A memorial service will be scheduled sometime next year after crowds can again safely gather.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.