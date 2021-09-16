Menu
Thelma Lois Warren
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
Thelma Lois Warren

May 20, 1932 - Sept. 11, 2021

Thelma Lois Renfro Warren, 89, of Lorena, Texas, passed away on September 11, 2021, at Heartis Senior Living in Waco, Texas. Lois was born at the Attaway home in Hewitt, Texas, to Ruth Attaway Trice and TJ Renfro on May 20, 1932. She was a graduate of Lorena High School. Lois was a housewife and enjoyed spending time with her family and many close friends. Lois was a member of Faith Temple Baptist Church in Lorena.

Lois is survived by her son, David Warren and wife, Kathy; and sister, Shirley Swank. She is also survived by her nieces, Sharon Swank and LeeAnn Swank. Lois was blessed with grandchildren, Shannon Warren Galindo (Maurice), Amy Young (Chad), Sarah Cloutier (Adam), and Shyanne Callahan. Lois enjoyed four great-grandchildren.

Lois was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Attaway Trice and father, TJ Renfro; husband, James Weldon Warren; and daughter, Joan Callahan.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, administrators and the staff at Heartis Seniors Living, and the doctors, nurses, and medical professionals with Compassus Hospice who attended her in her final days.

Funeral services will be held at Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel 6623 S IH-35 Waco, TX 76706, Saturday, September 18, with Brother Joel Davila officiating. Visitation in the Mausoleum Chapel at 10 a.m. Funeral Service begins at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel
6623 I-35, Waco, TX
Sep
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel
6623 I-35, Waco, TX
