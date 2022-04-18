Menu
Theodore Slaughter
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Homes, Inc.
1305 Elm Street
Waco, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 18 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Theodore Slaughter

Feb. 1, 1935 - April 10, 2022

Theodore Todd Slaughter ("Todd") passed away peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by his family. Todd was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for more than 50 years where he served faithfully until passing. In 1952, Todd began working at a local flower shop where he remained until 1970. November 1970, he opened Todd's Flowers located in Historic East Waco on Elm Avenue where it remains today. Todd's Flowers was one of his great loves and he took great pride in the many years of service he and his wife provided to the Waco Community. Todd leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, Mary Slaughter; a devoted and loving family and a host of relatives and friends.

Service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Masks are required at the viewing and the service.

Dorsey Keatts Waco
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 18, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Mary Love - sorry to hear about your loss. You have our condolences.
Bruce/Rebecca Crecy
Family
April 16, 2022
A true Matriarch of his community and of the City of Waco. His smile and laughter will be greatly missed. Continued blessing and miracles to Mrs. Slaughter and the Slaughter Family. Much Love.
Sarah Bush
Friend
April 16, 2022
