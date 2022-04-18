Theodore Slaughter



Feb. 1, 1935 - April 10, 2022



Theodore Todd Slaughter ("Todd") passed away peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by his family. Todd was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for more than 50 years where he served faithfully until passing. In 1952, Todd began working at a local flower shop where he remained until 1970. November 1970, he opened Todd's Flowers located in Historic East Waco on Elm Avenue where it remains today. Todd's Flowers was one of his great loves and he took great pride in the many years of service he and his wife provided to the Waco Community. Todd leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 62 years, Mary Slaughter; a devoted and loving family and a host of relatives and friends.



Service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Masks are required at the viewing and the service.



Dorsey Keatts Waco



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 18, 2022.