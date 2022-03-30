Menu
Theresa Chavez
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Theresa Chavez

Oct. 15, 1940 - March 27, 2022

Theresa Chapa Chavez, 81, of Waco, TX, passed away on March 27, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m., Friday, April 1, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Benjamin Magnaye officiating. The visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 31, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, with the rosary services beginning at 6 p.m.

Theresa was born on October 15, 1940, she had six sisters, and three brothers and was a loving wife, married for 67 years, to David Chavez Sr. Theresa enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guillermo Chapa Sr., and Carmen Cervantez Herrera; siblings, Guadalupe Gonzales, Reynaldo Chapa, Pete David Chapa, Madalena Torres; and grandson, Steven Chavez II.

Theresa is survived by her husband David Chavez Sr., children, David G Chavez, Steve and Kathy Chavez, Greg Chavez, Theresa C. and Johnny Torres, Mathew and Makayala Chavez, Vic and Dena Chavez, Eric and Yvette Chavez, Mark Chavez and Marcella Shelton; her 17 grandchildren; and her 24 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers: David D. Chavez, Johnny Torres Jr., Adrian Chavez, William Torres, Jesse Chavez, Nicholas Chavez, David A. Chavez, Edwynn Torres, and Jonathan Torres.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr, WACO, TX
Apr
1
Service
1:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2621 Bagby Ave., WACO, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
