Theresa Vines
March 10, 1964 - June 22, 2021
Tessie Vines, 57, of Waco, passed away June 22, 2021, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Waco. Memorial mass will be held at 12 p.m., July 10, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco.
Tessie was born March 10, 1964, in Church Point, Louisiana, to Roy Joseph Sr. (Billy) and Helene Daigle. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1982. After graduation, she attended LSU and then Austin Peay State University. Tessie was a lifelong banker and retired from that career path in 2007. After retiring from banking, Tessie started a new career as a substitute teacher at St. Louis Catholic School where she was beloved by faculty members and many students.
In August 1994, she married Randy Vines and they were together for 26 years. Tessie was an awesome mother to Jennifer and Max and a wonderful aunt, sister, daughter, Godmother, and dear friend to many. Opening her heart and home to anyone who needed or wanted a friend or rest, she never met someone who was a stranger. Tessie lived by the idea that "You just put one foot in front of the other" and you could get through anything.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother, Helene, Billy, and Robbie Daigle.
Survivors include her loving children, Jennifer Engle and MC McGee of Carrollton, Maxwell Vines and spouse, Lexie Scott, of Waco; grandchildren, Latham, William, and River; her husband, Randy Vines of Waco; sister, Susan Gaudin and husband, Pete; brothers, Joey Daigle and wife, Marci, and Gary Daigle; sisters, Patty Anderson and Melanie Robichaux and husband, Troy; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Our family would like to extend our greatest thanks to the staff at BSW, Waco 4 North who made Tessie's last days safe and comfortable.
Keeping with Tessie's lifelong endeavor to help others In lieu of flowers feel free to donate to the Waco animal shelter, Fuzzy Friends, or any Charity of your choosing.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.