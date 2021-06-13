Thomas Steven Brown
April 19, 1945 - June 10, 2021
Thomas Steven Brown passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 16, at Stanford Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Roy Marshall officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. He was known by family, friends, and coworkers as Steve.
Steve was born April 19, 1945, in DeQuincy, Louisiana, to Cecil Leonard and Martyle Elizabeth Brown. Steve graduated from DeQuincy High School in 1964. He worked at Port Terminal Railroad and the Houston Belt and Terminal Railroad as the Director of Rules & Safety. He enjoyed family and entertaining for his friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Brown; his parents; and his brother, Rodney.
He is survived by sons, Trent Brown and his wife, Karen; and Clint Brown and his wife, Beth Ann; grandchildren, Caroline, Cayden, Cameron, and Easton; and brother, Randy Brown and his wife, Karen.
Honorary pallbearers are the men of his Sunday School class, Howard Barganier, Mike Burns, Bob Chapman, Carl Greer, Joel Gipson, Pete Hargrove, Jerry Howard, Tom Kaylor, Ray May, Curtis McLemore, James Parker, Billy Joe Smith, Billy Spivey, Jim Warren, Jim Willard, Noel Woods, and James Wright. You carried him at his weak times. He loved each of you.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Hewitt. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2021.