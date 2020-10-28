Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas Davis
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
October 22, 2020
Thomas Davis

June 11, 1958 - Oct. 22, 2020

Thomas Largent Davis was born June 11, 1958, and passed away suddenly on the morning of October 22 by natural causes. His legacy will be proudly remembered and joyfully celebrated by the love of his life, Liz, as well as his three children; Jenny, Jackie and Tommy; their respective spouses, Andrew, Trevor, Brooke; Bruce and Wendy Davis; Joe and Annette Davis; Ann Davis; grandchildren, Olivia, Hayes and August, as well as innumerable friends and family.

An occupation in Law suited the Baylor Graduate. As a natural protector and guardian, he skillfully aided friends, family, and even mere acquaintances with legal disputes. Many will remember Tom as their keeper at some of their most devastating hours. Clients will recall Tom as a brilliant lawyer who brought honor and fairness to his profession.

Outside of his work, Tom was an avid marathoner and traveler. He traveled as far as Alaska and Scotland, but his favorite trips were those to the beach. He was a talented guitarist, and taught those in his life the joy of music. He had been in various bands since high school, including the Fort Worth National Band, for which he served as lead guitarist alongside his brother, Bruce.

He was a man of many great qualities; he was decent, strong, good, but above all else he was kind. He will be fiercely missed and fondly remembered by anyone who knew him.

Due to COVID, the family has requested a private family burial. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations in his honor to North Texas Food Bank or to the Erwin and Pat Elias Scholarship Fund at Baylor Law School.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.