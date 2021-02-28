Thomas Denton
April 16, 1939 - Feb. 16, 2021
Thomas "Tom" Joe Denton of Athens, TX, was called Home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the age of 81. A celebration of his life is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 6, at Fellowship Baptist Church, Athens, TX. Bro. Mike Dean and Dr. Charlie Robinson will be officiating.
Tom was born in Waco, Texas, on April 16, 1939, to father John Thomas Denton and mother Fannie Lee Denton. Tom grew up helping on his family's dairy farm, and at an early age he grew to love being outdoors, tending garden, and working with livestock. His patriotism led to him enlisting in the U.S. Navy at age 18. He was stationed at Naval Air Station Kingsville, TX from 1957 to 1960 sharpening his skills as a Dental Technician. At the end of his enlistment, Tom returned to Axtell, TX, attending Baylor University and ultimately found his calling in 1976, establishing the Gold Bond Dental Lab in Athens, TX, crafting the best dental products across central and eastern Texas for over 30 years. It was during this time in his career that he met and married Geraldine Dowell in 1986. After retiring, he continued to support his community by becoming an Athens ISD adjunct faculty member and substitute teacher for another 14 years.
When not mentoring kids in the school, you could find Tom in his garden growing the best tomatoes in all of Henderson County. He also enjoyed fishing, especially on Branson trips with his family and friends. He was a big sports fan. You could often find him cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. Most importantly, his dedication to Christ can be highlighted by his longtime membership of Fellowship Baptist Church, where he taught his beloved "Pairs & Spares" class for 30 years.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Geraldine Denton; children, Jeff Denton (Lisa), Keith Denton (Pam Darden), Kim Denton Bridger (Fred); twin brother, Johnnie Denton (Charlene), brother, Lane Denton; sisters, Dorothy Woods, Sue Swaner; stepchildren, Cindy Murphy (Joe Mike) and Janet Fulgham (Jeff).
PawPaw was also deeply loved by his grandchildren, Tommy Denton(Christine), Addy Denton, Andrew Denton, Ashley Denton, Nicole Denton, Parker Denton, Jennifer Murphy Clayton (Chet), Seth Murphy (Megan), Katy Tedford (Shawn), Brandon Christian (Ridha), Cody Christian (Jessica), Bryan Ortega (Stephanie Pace), Susie-Q,; and great-grandchildren, Vera Layne Denton, Marlee Joe Murphy, Macy Claire Clayton, Hanna Kate Clayton, Cale Murphy Clayton, Emma Tedford, Hudson Tedford; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom's smile, laughter, joking around, adoration of family, love for others, and signature gift of evangelism will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, Athens, TX, or any charity of your choice
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to The Hospice of East Texas Homeplace Tyler, TX, Dr. Ronald Heine, and all the nursing staff at UT Health Hospital, Athens, TX.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.