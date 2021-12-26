Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Thomas Glenn Graham
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Thomas Glenn Graham

January 8, 1949 - December 22, 2021

Thomas Glenn Graham, 72, of Waco, Texas, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, December 30, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 3361 S. 4th St, Waco, TX, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.

Tommy was born January 8, 1949, in Waco, TX, to Melvin Eugene and Maxine Laverne (Miller) Graham. He served in the Marine Corps and was a Vietnam veteran. Tommy liked fishing, working on old cars, and spending time outdoors. He enjoyed talking to people and he never met a stranger.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Maxine Graham; son, Bradley Westfall; and sisters, Georgia Pinyerd and Janice Albrecht.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Torcoletti Graham; children, Janet Goodwin-Parker and husband J.C., Billy Masters, Stephen Torcoletti and wife Leslie, and Stephanie Alonso; siblings Ronnie Graham, Rene Ritchey, Dean Graham and Wally Graham; along with numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr, WACO, TX
Dec
30
Service
10:00a.m.
Garden of Memories
3414 S. 4th Street, WACO, TX
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
SG
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results