Thomas HaanJune 28, 1958 - Dec 4, 2020Thomas Patrick Haan, 62, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed peacefully on Dec. 4, 2020. He is survived by his daughters; brothers; and sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.