Thomas H. Hill
Dec. 12, 1958 - March 18, 2020
Thomas Horace Hill, 61, of Waco, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on March 18, 2020. Tom was born in Germany on December 12, 1958, raised in New Hampshire, and moved to Texas in the early 1970s. Tom was a machinist at Hewitt Machine & Tool for over 15 years. Tom loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, and of course, taking rides on his Harley. Tom was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend; he was a man that put his family and friends first and made sure everyone was taken care of before he worried about himself. Tom left behind his wife, Shannon Hill; his daughter, Brittany Harvey and husband, Joe Cuellar; grandchildren, Gabriel and Aribella; sisters, Gladys Flewelling and Carol Kelley; nephews, Dale Flewelling and wife, Amy, Rob Flewelling and wife, Stella, Randy Flewelling and wife, Alison, Russ Flewelling and wife, Chantel; niece, Theresa Snowman and husband, Terry; favorite sister-in-law, Melanie Kemp and husband, Mark; and many other friends and family in both Maine and Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca Hill; his father, Tommie Hill; his brother, David Hill; brother-in-law, Phil Flewelling; and long-time friend Beverly O'Neill.
A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S Interstate 35, Waco.
In lieu of flowers, the family would rather you donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Camp Capella, 8 Pearl Point Road, Dedham ME 04429.
The family would like to thank Gentle Transitions for the wonderful care and support given in Tom's last days.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 17, 2021.