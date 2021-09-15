Thomas Henry Jackson III, M.D.
Aug. 19, 1944 - Sept. 12, 2021
Thomas Henry Jackson, III, MD passed away peacefully Sunday, September 12, 2021, with family by his side. A service celebrating his life will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 16, at First United Methodist Church in Waco with visitation to follow in the foyer and a reception at Ridgewood Country Club.
Tommy, or as he was known by his buddies, "T-Bone," was born on August 19, 1944, in Waco, Texas, to Elizabeth McIntosh and Thomas Henry Jackson, Jr. He graduated from Waco High School in 1962 as a Valedictorian of his class. He earned a football scholarship to Texas A&M University but transferred after one and a half years to Baylor University to concentrate on completing his pre-med requirements. At Baylor, Tommy met his future wife, Sally Elizabeth Womack, of El Paso, TX. Upon graduation from Baylor Medical School, Tommy and Sally spent a year in Lexington, Kentucky, for his internal medicine internship. They then moved to Houston where he completed a residency in dermatology. Tommy opened his dermatology practice in Waco in 1973 where he dedicated his life to caring for his patients in the same excellent and loving way he took care of his family. He was a Fellow and Diplomat of the American Academy of Dermatology, and an active member of the Texas Medical Association and the McClennan County Medical Society serving in leadership positions in all. His patients will fondly remember his welcoming nature, gentle compassion, and broad, happy smile.
Tommy was also an active member of First United Methodist Church of Waco for many years. He served as a Sunday School teacher and Youth Coordinator, and for Staff Parish Relations. He especially loved mentoring high school and college students, many of whom could be found enjoying fellowship at the Jackson house every weekend.
When not with his three boys and their friends, T-Bone could be found outdoors, often fishing and hunting with his friends. He loved Baylor University, Waco, and most of all, his large family, and many friends.
Tommy was deeply dedicated to Sally and their three sons. He worked hard to promote and provide education for his family so that they would be equipped to give back to others. He truly exemplified genuine character, a living faith, service to others, leadership, loyalty, and joy!
Tommy is preceded in death by his mother and father; and sister, Patricia Jackson Cargill.
He is survived by the love of his life, Sally; his three sons, James Mark Jackson, MD and wife, Kimberly Moses of Louisville, Kentucky; Thomas Gregory Jackson and wife, Jennifer Reedy of Dallas, Texas; Joseph Harold Jackson, MD and wife, Amanda McCroy of Fairview, Texas; his brother, James Rowland Jackson and wife, Janet Holloway of Clifton, Texas; ten loving grandchildren: Kendall Claire Jackson, Hadley Elizabeth Jackson, Henry Hobart Jackson, Kathryn Grace Jackson, Alice Elizabeth Jackson, Stella Grace Jackson, George Womack Jackson, Louis Henry Jackson, Juliette Mae Jackson, and McCroy Thomas Jackson; and many other extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pre Med/Pre Dental Excellence Fund at Baylor University. Donations can be sent to One Bear Place #97026, Waco, Texas 76798-7026 or made online at www.baylor.edu/give
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.