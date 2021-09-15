My sympathy to Tommy's large & wonderful family. Tommy loved his family very much & we talked very often. I will miss talking with him so very much. He was always so happy & a very positive person & always made me laugh & feel good after I talked with him. He was a faithful Christian and know he will be blessed. My prayers & love are with his family. Lyra Swift Maltese

