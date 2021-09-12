Menu
Thomas R. Pophin
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Thomas R. Pophin

July 19, 1930 - Sept. 7, 2021

Thomas R. Pophin, 91, of Robinson, TX, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 14, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, at Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N Old Robinson Rd, Waco. A livestream will be available at www.meadowbrook.org/live

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jimmy Pophin; and brothers, Trice Pophin and Earl Pophin.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joy Pophin; his children, Danny Pophin and wife, Diane; Karen Pophin, and Tommy Pophin and wife, Barbara; brothers, Weldon Pophin and Mickey Pophin; along nine grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Masks will be required at the visitation and celebration of life for Mr. Pophin.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Sep
15
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Meadowbrook Baptist Church
1207 N Old Robinson Rd, Waco, TX
