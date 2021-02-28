I am very sad to hear of the passing of Mr. Tom Salome. My father worked for Mr. Salome for over 30 years. Mr. Salome was good to my family in ways that are way beyond an employer employee relationship. Specifically, Mr. Salome paid for my college education. I´m sure he would not want a big deal to be made out of it, but it gave me a beginning in life most young college graduates from humble beginnings can´t imagine. I would come see him every semester and discuss my grades and achievements. He pushed me to do great things, and I sure did not want to let him down! I ultimately graduated and moved into the working world and have worked my way up to Executive Vice President of a construction company. I talked to Mr. Salome a few years ago about my life since college and I told him he didn´t waste his money on this kid! He told me he was proud of me, and it meant the world to me. I will always hold him in high regards. God Bless you Tom Salome.

Michael Trammell February 28, 2021