Thomas Gabriel Salome, Jr.
January 14, 1932 - February 26, 2021
Thomas Gabriel Salome, Jr. (Tom) of Waco, Texas, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2021, after a short illness at the age of 89. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, at St. Louis Catholic Church with a private family burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. The rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. prior to the Mass. Social distancing and facial coverings are required. Visitation with the family will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, March 1, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Tom was born in Dallas, Texas, to Annie and Thomas Sr. on January 14, 1932, but soon thereafter moved to Waco where his father started a 24-hour grocery. At the age of eight, Tom started working in the grocery store after school and on weekends. This was the beginning of a lifetime of exceptional work ethics.
Tom attended Sacred Heart Academy Catholic School for his elementary years, then South Junior and Waco High School. Excelling in math, Tom entered Baylor University Business School in 1949 to pursue degrees in economics and accounting. As a freshman he met the love of his life, Martha Ann Baur, and the two were married four years later.
In 1954, Tom graduated from Baylor University and directly entered the United States Air Force as a second lieutenant. After a year of Navigation School at Ellington Air Force Base in Houston, he transferred to New Castle Air Force Base in Wilmington, Delaware where he re-trained World War II navigators. He served his country until 1957 and was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant. While at Ellington Air Force Base Tom and Martha welcomed their first of four sons. Their second son was born in Delaware.
Upon returning to Waco in 1957, with his military obligation fulfilled, Tom joined Melvin Lipsitz, Sr. and began his life-career in the recycling business. Over the course of his 63-year partnership with M. Lipsitz & Co., Tom expanded the business from one to nine plants located throughout Texas and Oklahoma and developed a commercial waste company. Tom served as president of the Gulf Coast Chapter/Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Chairman of ISIS Finance Committee and Chairman of the ISRI Convention Committee. He is currently the Chairman of The Board of M. Lipsitz & Co. that employs more than 300 people with 150 employed in Waco.
During his career with M. Lipsitz & Co. Tom made time to be continually active in community affairs, from serving on non-profit boards of local and out of state organizations to chairing fund raising events. His greatest single fundraising effort was for Waco Chamber of Commerce "green" building. His efforts helped raise 7.4 million dollars, which led to naming the building the "Salome Commerce Center" in his honor.
Tom leaves a legacy of dedicated service to Waco through his volunteer efforts and support, having served on boards or a member of The Waco ISD Education Foundation, Hillcrest Hospital Board of Development, Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society, and the Brazos River Corridor Advisory Development Board. Other Boards included The Salvation Army, East Waco Development Corp., Waco Big 12 Task Force, Dr Pepper Museum, Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Adopt-a-School Program-Waco ISD, YMCA, Ascension Providence Foundation, and the McLennan Community College Foundation, Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo, C-5 Youth Foundation, Waco Industrial Foundation, and The Waco Foundation to name a few.
His passion for Waco and a personal commitment to making it prosper helped create opportunities for businesses, for children and for the future. Many of the organizations he worked with to enhance and promote their growth honored him with The Angel Award-Heart of Texas Business Resource Center, Distinguished Service Award-Waco Jaycee, Humanitarian of the Year-Waco Conference of Christian and Jews, Distinguished Citizens Award-Longhorn Council/Boy Scouts of America, and Distinguished Alumni Award-Waco High School. Tom also received Baylor University Philanthropy Medallions Honoree and The Association of Fundraising Professional Philanthropists of the Year Honor. A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented from the Waco Business League and The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries and a Citizen Leadership Award from the International Economic Development Council. The Greater Waco Chamber bestowed its Inaugural Legacy Award to Tom.
Other interests included Marsal Arabians that Tom and his wife, Martha, operate. He also coached Little League for over 12 years, was an avid Orchid grower, a huge Baylor Bear fan and a partner in many real estate ventures in Waco and throughout Texas. Tom leaves behind many wonderful memories with family, friends, and business associates.
He was predeceased by his parents, Annie and Tom Sr.; brother, George; sisters, Genevieve Salome Elliot, and Christine Salome Laboeuf; infant grandson, Collin; and son, Richard Salome.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Martha; his sons, Thomas (Bud) III and wife, Anne; Robert (Bobby) and wife, Dana; Greg and wife, Karen; his grandchildren, Thomas (Rell) IV and wife, Margaret (Meg); Stanton and wife, Ashley; Cameron and wife, Ashton; Eric and wife, Mandy; Chandler and fiancée, Krystin; Clayton and wife, Gemmë; Ryan and wife, Kirby; Devon and wife, Brianna, and Cody Salome. His great-grandchildren, Thomas (Cinco) V; Samuel, Corbin, Kennedy, Dean, Cooper, Daniel, Liam, and Brinley; sister, Ann Salome Bechtel. Numerous nephews and cousins. And special lifelong friends the Lipsitz Family and all the personnel of M. Lipsitz & Co.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be sent to St. Louis Catholic Church, 2001 N. 25th St. Waco, TX 76708; Mission Waco, 1315 N. 15th St., Waco, TX 76707; Fuzzy Friends Rescue, PO Box 20966, Waco, TX 76702; or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.