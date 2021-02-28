Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Gabriel Salome Jr.
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Thomas Gabriel Salome, Jr.

January 14, 1932 - February 26, 2021

Thomas Gabriel Salome, Jr. (Tom) of Waco, Texas, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2021, after a short illness at the age of 89. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, at St. Louis Catholic Church with a private family burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. The rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. prior to the Mass. Social distancing and facial coverings are required. Visitation with the family will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, March 1, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Tom was born in Dallas, Texas, to Annie and Thomas Sr. on January 14, 1932, but soon thereafter moved to Waco where his father started a 24-hour grocery. At the age of eight, Tom started working in the grocery store after school and on weekends. This was the beginning of a lifetime of exceptional work ethics.

Tom attended Sacred Heart Academy Catholic School for his elementary years, then South Junior and Waco High School. Excelling in math, Tom entered Baylor University Business School in 1949 to pursue degrees in economics and accounting. As a freshman he met the love of his life, Martha Ann Baur, and the two were married four years later.

In 1954, Tom graduated from Baylor University and directly entered the United States Air Force as a second lieutenant. After a year of Navigation School at Ellington Air Force Base in Houston, he transferred to New Castle Air Force Base in Wilmington, Delaware where he re-trained World War II navigators. He served his country until 1957 and was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant. While at Ellington Air Force Base Tom and Martha welcomed their first of four sons. Their second son was born in Delaware.

Upon returning to Waco in 1957, with his military obligation fulfilled, Tom joined Melvin Lipsitz, Sr. and began his life-career in the recycling business. Over the course of his 63-year partnership with M. Lipsitz & Co., Tom expanded the business from one to nine plants located throughout Texas and Oklahoma and developed a commercial waste company. Tom served as president of the Gulf Coast Chapter/Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Chairman of ISIS Finance Committee and Chairman of the ISRI Convention Committee. He is currently the Chairman of The Board of M. Lipsitz & Co. that employs more than 300 people with 150 employed in Waco.

During his career with M. Lipsitz & Co. Tom made time to be continually active in community affairs, from serving on non-profit boards of local and out of state organizations to chairing fund raising events. His greatest single fundraising effort was for Waco Chamber of Commerce "green" building. His efforts helped raise 7.4 million dollars, which led to naming the building the "Salome Commerce Center" in his honor.

Tom leaves a legacy of dedicated service to Waco through his volunteer efforts and support, having served on boards or a member of The Waco ISD Education Foundation, Hillcrest Hospital Board of Development, Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society, and the Brazos River Corridor Advisory Development Board. Other Boards included The Salvation Army, East Waco Development Corp., Waco Big 12 Task Force, Dr Pepper Museum, Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Adopt-a-School Program-Waco ISD, YMCA, Ascension Providence Foundation, and the McLennan Community College Foundation, Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo, C-5 Youth Foundation, Waco Industrial Foundation, and The Waco Foundation to name a few.

His passion for Waco and a personal commitment to making it prosper helped create opportunities for businesses, for children and for the future. Many of the organizations he worked with to enhance and promote their growth honored him with The Angel Award-Heart of Texas Business Resource Center, Distinguished Service Award-Waco Jaycee, Humanitarian of the Year-Waco Conference of Christian and Jews, Distinguished Citizens Award-Longhorn Council/Boy Scouts of America, and Distinguished Alumni Award-Waco High School. Tom also received Baylor University Philanthropy Medallions Honoree and The Association of Fundraising Professional Philanthropists of the Year Honor. A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented from the Waco Business League and The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries and a Citizen Leadership Award from the International Economic Development Council. The Greater Waco Chamber bestowed its Inaugural Legacy Award to Tom.

Other interests included Marsal Arabians that Tom and his wife, Martha, operate. He also coached Little League for over 12 years, was an avid Orchid grower, a huge Baylor Bear fan and a partner in many real estate ventures in Waco and throughout Texas. Tom leaves behind many wonderful memories with family, friends, and business associates.

He was predeceased by his parents, Annie and Tom Sr.; brother, George; sisters, Genevieve Salome Elliot, and Christine Salome Laboeuf; infant grandson, Collin; and son, Richard Salome.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Martha; his sons, Thomas (Bud) III and wife, Anne; Robert (Bobby) and wife, Dana; Greg and wife, Karen; his grandchildren, Thomas (Rell) IV and wife, Margaret (Meg); Stanton and wife, Ashley; Cameron and wife, Ashton; Eric and wife, Mandy; Chandler and fiancée, Krystin; Clayton and wife, Gemmë; Ryan and wife, Kirby; Devon and wife, Brianna, and Cody Salome. His great-grandchildren, Thomas (Cinco) V; Samuel, Corbin, Kennedy, Dean, Cooper, Daniel, Liam, and Brinley; sister, Ann Salome Bechtel. Numerous nephews and cousins. And special lifelong friends the Lipsitz Family and all the personnel of M. Lipsitz & Co.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be sent to St. Louis Catholic Church, 2001 N. 25th St. Waco, TX 76708; Mission Waco, 1315 N. 15th St., Waco, TX 76707; Fuzzy Friends Rescue, PO Box 20966, Waco, TX 76702; or a charity of your choice.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Mar
2
Rosary
10:00a.m.
TX
Mar
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Louis Catholic Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
The Vexler Family
March 22, 2021
Martha, I am so sorry for your loss. We went to school together years ago. God bless you adn your family. I just found this on my computer. Take care . Zava
Zava Waldrop Koelzer
March 14, 2021
My prayers are with Martha and the family. I can remember when the Salomes lived on Lake Jackson and my family lived on Lake Highlands. Seems like yesterday. Mr. Salome leaves an enormous heart for everyone. What a wonderful legacy to the Waco Community. Blessings to the family. Lisa Saxenian
Lisa Saxenian
March 1, 2021
We were very fortunate to know Tommy thru Lipsitz and also Little League Baseball at the Lake Air Fields. He was always a Stand up Kind of Guy. We will certainly miss him.
Gene and Kaye Painter
March 1, 2021
My deepest heartfelt sympathy Tommy was a great man Kind and giving I owe him so much for the successful lives my children lead today due to him paying for their college education and encouraging them to be the best they could be I thank God for putting him in our lives God has a special place for such a special man My thoughts and prayers are for peace and comfort for his family in this difficult time RIP Mr. Salome
Stacy Trammell Mccartney
March 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family! It was an honor and a pleasure to work with Mr Salome..
JUANA S OROZCO
March 1, 2021
My condolences to the Salome family. Tommy was my little league baseball coach. I hope he knew just how much it meant to us kids, for him to take the time out of his busy day, to mentor us. I will always have fond memories of Coach Salome. Thanks Tommy!
Clifton Bennett
March 1, 2021
David Gray
March 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your loss. He was a very kind gentleman.
Kathy Bryant
March 1, 2021
My thoughts are with the entire family for the loss of such an amazing man. He will be missed but held close in hearts.
Ginger Simons
February 28, 2021
You all have your own memories good, bad, sad, and happy. Cherish them all, it is what makes a family strong. It sounds like he blessed so may people's lives, he left a proud legacy. My dad was Noel Gayden, I lost him over 20 years ago. You are so lucky to have had your father so long. I am sorry for your loss. Nancy G Ashby, Gatesville,Tx.
Nancy "Gayden" Ashby
February 28, 2021
I am very sad to hear of the passing of Mr. Tom Salome. My father worked for Mr. Salome for over 30 years. Mr. Salome was good to my family in ways that are way beyond an employer employee relationship. Specifically, Mr. Salome paid for my college education. I´m sure he would not want a big deal to be made out of it, but it gave me a beginning in life most young college graduates from humble beginnings can´t imagine. I would come see him every semester and discuss my grades and achievements. He pushed me to do great things, and I sure did not want to let him down! I ultimately graduated and moved into the working world and have worked my way up to Executive Vice President of a construction company. I talked to Mr. Salome a few years ago about my life since college and I told him he didn´t waste his money on this kid! He told me he was proud of me, and it meant the world to me. I will always hold him in high regards. God Bless you Tom Salome.
Michael Trammell
February 28, 2021
Tom, a self-proclaimed "merchant" And "peddler", is a a huge loss to our community. Deepest sympathy to his family.
Roger Fuller
February 28, 2021
I wanted to send my condolences to the family of Thomas Salome. Mr. Salome was a kind and generous man! His contributions to the community and specifically to the Waco Tigers Youth Organization helped many children get scholarships! What a great man! Thank you sharing Mr. Salome with the Waco community. May God bless each of you.
Earl W Stinnett
February 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your loss. I worked with Tom on the EWD board. He will be greatly missed by the East Waco Community.
Gigi Green-Bowie
February 28, 2021
With deepest sympathy,
T. Bradford Willis
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results