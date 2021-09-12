Tilmon Bazel Butler
Sept. 26, 1927 - Sept. 4, 2021
Tilmon Bazel Butler, 93, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Baylor, Scott, and White Hillcrest Medical Center. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., October 16, at Victorious Life Church in Robinson.
Tilmon was born September 26, 1927, in Troy, Texas. He attended Bruceville-Eddy School. He married Merle Casey on September 4, 1948. He was a longtime employee at the cement plant in Waco and in the maintenance department at Lorena ISD. For many years, he was an usher and an active member of Victorious Life Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clem and Susan Butler; son, Michael Ray Butler; brothers, Eugene Butler, James Butler, and Charles Butler; sisters, Edna Gan and Grenita Crigger.
Survivors include his wife, Merle Butler; sister, Zerline Scott; daughter, Cheryl Longo and her husband, Leonard Longo; daughter, Marilyn Norvell; daughter-in-law, Jana Kelley; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Victorious Life Church missions and outreach.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.