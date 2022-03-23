Menu
Tim Pope Sr.
1955 - 2022
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Tim Pope, Sr

Sept. 28, 1955 - March 19, 2022

Nathan Timothy Pope, Sr. 66, of Hewitt, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022. Services are pending.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
So sorry to learn of Tim´s passing. I remember the big hugs he had for everyone. It´s been years since I left Liberty. I think of cousins Theresa, Gerald, and Aunt/Uncle (Granny and Poppa) so often. Please know my thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Joan Mascorro Gelfond
March 22, 2022
