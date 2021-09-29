Menu
Timothy B. Arndt
1982 - 2021
BORN
1982
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive
Waco, TX
Timothy B. Arndt

June 6, 1982 - Sept. 24, 2021

Timothy "Boo" Arndt, 39, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Providence Hospital in Waco, TX, surrounded by his loving family.

Boo was born on June 6, 1982, in Waco, TX, to Terry and Diana Arndt. Boo grew up in Mart, TX, and graduated in 2001 where he played football for the Mart Panthers. With his rambunctious and rowdy personality, Boo earned his nickname early on. Growing up he loved taking things apart just to build them back together and always found ways to get his name called out. After school, he began working at Jewell Concrete where he worked until his final days as a machine operator. Boo was well known for his big smile and goofy laugh. He loved hunting, riding, floating the river, and anything else outdoors. He will be missed most for the love he had for his family and friends. Especially his son John Blake Arndt, 19, and Addison Marie Arndt, 12. He loved spending time with them and spoiling them.

Boo is survived by his mom, Diana Arndt of Robinson, TX; dad, Terry Arndt of Durango, TX; son, Blake Arndt of Durango, TX; and daughter, Addison Arndt of Hewitt, TX; brothers, T.J. Arndt, Tanner Arndt, Dustin Powers, and Matt Powers; sisters, Tonya Ramos and Heather Geurin; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be conducted from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 30, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors in Waco, TX. Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday, October 1, by John Michalak at the Cego Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Garrett Saulter, Ricky Balderas, Ronnie Soto, Britton Nichols, Ricky Velasquez, Artie Cervantez, Mondo Nevarez, and James Michalak.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Oct
1
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Cego Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
