Tina Duron ChavezNov. 23, 1924 - March 15, 2021Tina Duron Chavez went to the loving arms of the Lord on March 15, 2021. The sun rose and the world welcomed Tina on November 23, 1924, a day the world became a little brighter. Tina loved her family, cousins, nieces and nephews unconditionally.Visitation will be 5 to 6:30 p.m., with the rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 18, at Grace Garden's Funeral Home. The funeral Mass at 10 a.m., Friday, March 19, at Sacred Heart Church.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Manuel; daughter, Gloria Diaz; sisters, Blasa Rodriguez and Hilaria Lopez; and brothers, Julian Duron and Guadalupe Duron.Survivors include daughters, Becky Ochoa (Jesse) and Dolores Martin (Terry); siblings, Rufus Duron (Twilla), Margarito Duron (Alice) and Janie Chavez (Claudio); grandchildren, Leslie Alvarado, Jessica Arreola (Anthony), Mia Hurtado (Adrian), Carlos Riojas (Veronica), Tara Martin and Greg Sancillo (Tim); great-grandchildren, Emily and Michael Alvarado, Ava and Gavin Hurtado, Juliana, Lina and Layla Riojas, Kennedy and Kannon Arreola.Pallbearers, Anthony Arreola, Adrian Hurtado, Carlos Riojas, Santiago Ochoa, Henry Duron and Julian Duron.In lieu of flowers, may we suggest a donation to the Lorena Volunteer Fire Department.Please follow all Covid safety measure. Your prayers are greatly appreciated and we ask that everyone stay safe.