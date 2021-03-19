Menu
Tina Duron Chavez
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Tina Duron Chavez

Nov. 23, 1924 - March 15, 2021

Tina Duron Chavez went to the loving arms of the Lord on March 15, 2021. The sun rose and the world welcomed Tina on November 23, 1924, a day the world became a little brighter. Tina loved her family, cousins, nieces and nephews unconditionally.

Visitation will be 5 to 6:30 p.m., with the rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 18, at Grace Garden's Funeral Home. The funeral Mass at 10 a.m., Friday, March 19, at Sacred Heart Church.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Manuel; daughter, Gloria Diaz; sisters, Blasa Rodriguez and Hilaria Lopez; and brothers, Julian Duron and Guadalupe Duron.

Survivors include daughters, Becky Ochoa (Jesse) and Dolores Martin (Terry); siblings, Rufus Duron (Twilla), Margarito Duron (Alice) and Janie Chavez (Claudio); grandchildren, Leslie Alvarado, Jessica Arreola (Anthony), Mia Hurtado (Adrian), Carlos Riojas (Veronica), Tara Martin and Greg Sancillo (Tim); great-grandchildren, Emily and Michael Alvarado, Ava and Gavin Hurtado, Juliana, Lina and Layla Riojas, Kennedy and Kannon Arreola.

Pallbearers, Anthony Arreola, Adrian Hurtado, Carlos Riojas, Santiago Ochoa, Henry Duron and Julian Duron.

In lieu of flowers, may we suggest a donation to the Lorena Volunteer Fire Department.

Please follow all Covid safety measure. Your prayers are greatly appreciated and we ask that everyone stay safe.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Mar
18
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Mar
19
Interment
11:30a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
2124 S 5th St, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were blessed to be able to share in the sunshine of Ms. Chavez for a time. Blessings to her family for sharing her with us and prayers to them for moving on.
St. Anthony's Care Center
March 22, 2021
Our condolences on the passing of your family member. May the wonderful memories you have of Tina help you through this difficult time.
Ernest and Cynthia Montemayor
March 20, 2021
My Love and Condolences to the family.Tina was a Special person in our lives,she will be missed. The Family Trujillo´s
RoseMary Rangel
March 20, 2021
My Love and Condolences to the family.Tina was the best person anyone could ever know . She will be missed.
RoseMary Rangel
March 20, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you all.
Jackie ivie
March 19, 2021
Tina -A sweet lady, mother and grand. She always showed concern for others and had a smile to share with all. Sympathy to the family for your loss.
Ingrid Olson
March 19, 2021
Ms. Tina Chavez was a long time client of mine. I loved her jokes, sense of humor and most of all her hugs. I will truly miss you!
Rose Contreras
March 18, 2021
