Tina Dieterich
Sept. 30, 1958 - Dec. 18, 2020
Tina Dieterich, 62, of Crawford, passed away on December 18, 2020, surrounded by her close family. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, December 23, at Crawford City Cemetery with Pastor Tom Beers officiating. Social distancing and facial covering will be required.
Tina was born September 30, 1958, in Dallas, Texas, to Raymond and Inez Reich. She graduated from Crawford High School in 1977. She was employed by Texas Aero for the past 18 years.
Tina will be remembered as a loving and compassionate wife, mother, YaYa, and friend. When people think of Tina the words that most come to mind are family oriented, competitive, spunky, supportive, and encouraging. She always sought to help others and find the adventure in life. She shared her enthusiasm with everyone she met. The only thing brighter than her shoes was her smile. She was a lover of all things four-legged but had a special place in her heart for her love paws.
She was preceded in death by her Papa and Granny, Paul and Meta Reich; and father, Raymond Reich.
Survivors include the love of her life, Marshall Dieterich; children, Eddie Dieterich and wife, Codi, Karlie Collins and husband, Chris; brother, Danny Reich and wife, Kim; and grandchildren, Blaine, Monroe, Mollye, Bubba, Maggie, and Maddox.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dave Talbert, John Bayer, Judson Bayer, Jackson Bayer, Mason Schmalriede, and Patrick Ishimwe
A memorial video prepared by OakCrest Funeral Home honoring her life will be shown during the visitation service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Waco Humane Society.
You may share a memory or send a message to the family at www.oakcrestwaco.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2020.