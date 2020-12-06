TJ Miller
June 6, 1926 - Nov. 24, 2020
TJ Miller, 94, passed away on November 24, 2020, in Waco, Texas. A graveside service was held in Plains, Texas, on November 27, and a Celebration of Life service was held in Waco on November 29.
TJ was born in Merkel, Texas, to John Edd and Elberta Miller, but spent most of his childhood near Throckmorton. Following high school graduation, he enlisted in the Merchant Marines serving in WWII. After the war, he briefly attended Texas Tech University where he met his future wife, Lois Forrest. They were married in 1947 and moved to Lois' hometown of Plains, Texas. He began working for Shell Oil Company and was employed there for 34 years. In addition, he raised cattle and had a rental property business. TJ loved his family, spending quality time with each of his daughters and supporting them in their endeavors. He was a strong advocate of education and mentored several young people who sought his company and quiet wisdom.
TJ was also a public servant. Among his positions in Plains were volunteer fireman, City Council for ten years and Mayor for 22 years. He also served on many local, regional and statewide committees and commissions. He was a member of the Masonic lodge and was a 32nd degree Mason.
TJ and Lois moved to Waco in 2006 and he began making friends in his new community. He was well-known in his neighborhood for sitting on a park bench near the creek, handing out dog treats to neighborhood dogs while visiting with their owners. In his quiet, calm way, he became friends with person after person who greeted "Mr. Miller" and looked for him daily at the bench.
TJ is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry and Tom Melecki, Glenda Miller and Jerry Malesovas, Donna Miller and K. Paul Holt, BJ and Mark Wilson; and granddaughters, Meredith Melecki and Sarah Melecki. He will be immeasureably missed by all he leaves behind.
Tributes may be left at www.gracegardensfh.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.