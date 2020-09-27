Im very sorry to hear of Uncle Tommys death . Im sure hes with my dad now ( Jake Sparks) a brother that he truly admired and loved ! I have memories of Uncle Tom coming to my high school graduation and my moms birthday party . Coming to our home at Christmas time when I was small . He came to my home when I was newly married in a Rolls Royce and gave me 1000.00 as a wedding gift ! He was indeed my dads brother! Im very sorry for your loss Jeannie , you took care of my Uncle for so long , its very much appreciated.

Ronda Sparks September 26, 2020