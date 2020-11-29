Tommy Harper
December 10, 1935 - November 26, 2020
Tommy Harper, 84, of Waco, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at a local hospice center. No services are planned.
Tommy was born December 10, 1935, in Eastland to George and Annie (Kimmel) Harper. He married Billy Lou Goforth on October 17, 1953, in Ranger. Tommy owned and operated Harper Construction for 35 years, retiring in 1997. He and Billy Lou enjoyed traveling in their retirement. Tommy was a member of Masonic Lodge #92 and Columbus Avenue Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Fred Harper, Robert Harper, Marie Boney and Barbara Jane Thompson; and son, Danny Joe Harper.
Survivors include wife of 67 years, Billy Lou Harper of Waco; son, Tommy Harper and wife Carol, of Waco; grandchildren, Katie and husband Brett, Joshua, Sarah and husband Alan; great-grandchildren, Eliana, William, and Adeline; and brother, Bill Harper.
The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to the team at Providence Hospice for their professional care and concern.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.