Tommy Kenneth Talbert
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Tommy Kenneth Talbert

May 24, 1952 - April 9, 2022

Tom Talbert, of China Spring, passed away Saturday, April 9, at the age 69, at Providence Hospital in Waco. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 15, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck bend in Waco. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 16, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Jed Roseberry officiating. Interment will be at China Spring Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Apr
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
