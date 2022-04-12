Tommy Kenneth Talbert
May 24, 1952 - April 9, 2022
Tom Talbert, of China Spring, passed away Saturday, April 9, at the age 69, at Providence Hospital in Waco. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 15, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck bend in Waco. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 16, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Jed Roseberry officiating. Interment will be at China Spring Cemetery. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 12, 2022.