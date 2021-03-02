Tracey Lewis
July 6, 1956 - Feb. 26, 2021
Tracey Lynn Frenzel Lewis, 64, passed away peacefully Friday, February 26, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 2, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with funeral the service beginning at 3 p.m. The service will be available via Livestream at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Tracey was born July 6, 1956, in Victoria, to Clyde and JoAnne Frenzel, along with her twin brother, Tim Frenzel.
Tracey graduated from Waco High School in 1974. She later graduated college from Eastern New Mexico University. She raised a loving family and helped run a successful business alongside her former spouse, Joe Lewis.
Tracey was an administrator over the years at the Kerrville Police Department, Downing Brothers, Elco Powder Coating, and CenTex Dental Lab.
Tracey enjoyed going on garage sale adventures with her best friend, Cindy Banks. She always had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to her many plants and vegetable garden. She had a beautiful rose garden that she was very proud of. Tracey always said she loved to mow the lawn near the rose garden as it smelled so good!
Tracey had a unique personality and she never met a stranger. She was always willing to listen if you needed to vent and wanted to hear an honest opinion. She was such a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Clyde and JoAnne Frenzel.
Tracey is survived by her two children and son-in law, Cody Lewis, Angela and Drew Fortier; twin brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Anita Frenzel; younger brother, Gary Frenzel; along with several beloved nieces, nephews, and honorary family members.
The family would like to thank the staff at Baylor Scott & White Hospice of Waco for taking such loving care of Tracey.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 2, 2021.