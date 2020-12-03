Tracy D. Giddings
July 23, 1967 - Nov. 12, 2020
SFC Giddings passed away in Jonesboro, GA, on 12 November. Tracy graduated from Marlin High School in 1985, afterwards she attended Paul Quinn College in Waco, and later enlisted in the United States Army. Tracy served honorably for over 20 years retiring in 2010 as a Sergeant First Class. A private memorial service honoring Tracy's life will be held at 12 p.m., December 5, 2020, at the Second Missionary Baptist Church, Waco, TX. Burial with full military honors is scheduled for 10:45 a.m., December 8, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX. Due to COVID-19, seating at the memorial and burial is limited, please email [email protected]
for seating availability. Please send flowers and correspondence to 211 Harris Street, Marlin, TX 76661.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.