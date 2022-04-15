Menu
Trevor French

May 25, 1990 - April 10, 2022

Trevor French, 31, passed away at his home in Pasadena, Texas, on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, April 16, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Drive, Waco, with Dr. Cary Killough officiating. The family will receive visitors from 9 a.m. until the beginning of the service. Burial will follow later that afternoon at the Knox City Cemetery in Knox City, Texas.

Trevor was born in Lubbock, Texas, on May 25, 1990, to Steve and Deanna French. He lived most of his life in the Lubbock area, but also spent a number of years in Waco and Pasadena. He graduated from Coronado High School in Lubbock and was also a graduate of the Cenikor Foundation in Deer Park, Texas. In 2019, Trevor met and became engaged to Grace Kiebach. Together they enjoyed their lives in the Pasadena area and Trevor most recently worked for Aurora Plastics, in that same location.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Cecil and Olene Seitz; paternal grandfather, Richard French; and uncle, Finnice Seitz.

Left to treasure Trevor's memory are his mother, Deanna French of Robinson, Texas; father, Steve French and wife, Raina, of Lubbock, Texas; brother, Sterling French; sister, Callie French, also both of Lubbock; paternal grandmother, Billie French of Lubbock; aunt, Jalene Buysman and husband, Roger, of Bushland, Texas; fiancée, Grace Kiebach of Pasadena, Texas; and a special family friend, Penny Ostrom of Robinson. Also missing his presence are his dog, Boss and cat, Freebie.

Trevor enjoyed fast cars, motorcycles, and cooking (including smoking briskets with his momma). He had a knack for fixing anything electronic and was often the recipient of many questions from his mom and others about "computer" issues. Trevor had a kind heart, combined with a huge personality and a quick wit. Because of his passing on Sunday afternoon, our world became a lot less fun and entertaining; however our faith gives us the assurance that we will see our dear Trevor again one day! What a wonderful day that will be!

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Human Society of Central Texas or any memorial of one's own choosing.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 15, 2022.
We are so glad that Grace and Trevor had their time together, and so deeply regret that it was far too short. May you all share the loving memories of a very special man. Luvya bunches, Grace. Uncle David and Aunt Carole
David and Carole Smithwick-Kiebach
April 14, 2022
