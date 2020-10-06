Trinity B. Schilling
March 21, 1994 - Sept. 25, 2020
Trinity Bre Anne Schilling, 26, of Waco, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, after a long battle with Lyme disease. A visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX.
Trinity was born March 21, 1994, to Scott Schilling and Michele Schilling. She was the kindest and most giving person. She gave love freely, expecting nothing in return. She would do anything within her power to make the people around her happy. Trinity was beautiful beyond measure. She brightened every room she walked in with her smile. She was goofy and incredibly funny, and she loved her family dearly. She was blessed to be a full-time mother to her daughter Lyra.
She is survived by her husband, Sean Coleman; daughter, Lyra Schilling; mother, Michele Schilling; father, Scott Schilling; brother, Cavin Schilling; her nephews, Jasper and Sebastian, whom she adored; along with many other family members and friends.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.