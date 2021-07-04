Menu
Van T. Parrigin
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Van T. Parrigin

Feb. 26, 1936 - July 1, 2021

Van Thurman Parrigin, 85, passed away July 1, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday July 10, at Central United Methodist Church in Waco. The family will receive visitors from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service.

Van was born in Wellington, Texas, to Marcus and Lena Parrigin. He married Marjorie Gail Dunn in 1959. He began his life in public service as a Firefighter with the Amarillo Fire Department in 1957. In 1959 he graduated from the Texas Department of Public Safety Academy. He began his law enforcement career as a Drivers License Trooper. He retired in 1995 after 35 years with the rank of Captain. He worked at the Central Texas Area Agency on Aging after his retirement. Van and Marjie both enjoyed teaching line dancing to senior adults. He was active in Kiwanis and the Masons.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 52 years, Marjorie; and brother, Joe Allen Parrigin.

He is survived by daughter, Gail Parrigin-Clark and husband, Randy Clark, of Dallas; daughter, Sue Parrigin of Hewitt; and son, Larry Parrigin and husband, David Boxer, of Dallas; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Stern and the staff at Fishpond Clinics; Stoneybrook Assisted Living, Wesley Woods Healthcare, and Bluebonnet Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to Robinson Volunteer Fire Department (https://www.robinsonfire.org) or the 100 Club of Heart of Texas (https://mclennan100club.org)

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Central United Methodist Church
5740 Bagby, WACO, TX
Jul
10
Service
10:00a.m.
Central United Methodist Church
5740 Bagby, WACO, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences on the loss of your father. He was such a special person who never failed to bring a smile to those around him. Van will be missed by so many. Prayers are with the entire family.
Misty Brogdon
Work
July 14, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Van. My condolances to the family. He and Marjorie were good friends in Lubbock. I last saw them in Waco back in early 2000's. I last saw Gail sometime in 1990's when I lived in Allen, Texas. John Salter Amarillo, Texas [email protected]
John Salter
Friend
July 6, 2021
I share your loss of your father. He will be missed but He will not be forgotten. I knew Him & Your Mom when I was a member at Central UMC. God Bless YOUALL.
Steve Rosentreter-Grapevine
Friend
July 5, 2021
