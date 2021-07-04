Van T. Parrigin
Feb. 26, 1936 - July 1, 2021
Van Thurman Parrigin, 85, passed away July 1, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday July 10, at Central United Methodist Church in Waco. The family will receive visitors from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service.
Van was born in Wellington, Texas, to Marcus and Lena Parrigin. He married Marjorie Gail Dunn in 1959. He began his life in public service as a Firefighter with the Amarillo Fire Department in 1957. In 1959 he graduated from the Texas Department of Public Safety Academy. He began his law enforcement career as a Drivers License Trooper. He retired in 1995 after 35 years with the rank of Captain. He worked at the Central Texas Area Agency on Aging after his retirement. Van and Marjie both enjoyed teaching line dancing to senior adults. He was active in Kiwanis and the Masons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 52 years, Marjorie; and brother, Joe Allen Parrigin.
He is survived by daughter, Gail Parrigin-Clark and husband, Randy Clark, of Dallas; daughter, Sue Parrigin of Hewitt; and son, Larry Parrigin and husband, David Boxer, of Dallas; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Stern and the staff at Fishpond Clinics; Stoneybrook Assisted Living, Wesley Woods Healthcare, and Bluebonnet Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to Robinson Volunteer Fire Department (https://www.robinsonfire.org
) or the 100 Club of Heart of Texas (https://mclennan100club.org
)
