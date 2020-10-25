Vance Davidson
Dec. 14, 1953 - Oct. 21, 2020
Vance Davidson, better known as "Butch" or the "Butcher", was born December 14, 1953, and passed away October 22, 2020, at the age of 66. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S 12th St, Waco, TX, with Larry and Gina Robert officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, October 26, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX.
Butch was born to Pat and Jessie Davidson and was raised in Cashion, OK. He enjoyed watching football, NASCAR, riding motorcycles, and having a cold beer.
Butch was preceded in death by his son, John; parents; brother, JR; sister, Amanda; and his mother and father-in-law, Marie and Nolan.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; cousin, Mike Beutler; brothers, Davy and wife, Marsha; Jimmy Dale and wife, Brenda; George and wife, Jody; sisters, Peggy, Sarah, Wanda and husband, Bruce; brothers-in-law, George and wife, Vicky, Wayne and wife, Rhonda, Chester and wife, JoAnn; along with many, many nieces and nephews. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.