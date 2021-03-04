Veachel Lewis
Aug. 3, 1922 - Feb. 27, 2021
Veachel Lewis, 98, of Waco, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 5, with Reverend William Wright Officiating in Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 4, at the funeral home.
He was born on August 3, 1922, in Smiths Grove, Kentucky, to Warner and Maggie Lewis. He married the love of his life, Virginia Lewis, on January 28, 1946, and they enjoyed traveling around the world before settling in Waco. He retiring from the army after 27 years of service as a Master Sergeant. He continued his employment with many local businesses for 40 years. Veachel was preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Eva; and all but one of nine siblings.
Those left to cherish him are his sister, Helen Nichols of Kentucky; son, Richard Dale Littrell and wife, Mary Ann, of Lacy Lakeview; six grandchildren, Darlene Brewer and husband, John, Kathy Green and husband, Larry, Douglas Lawson, Maricia Batey, Bobby Littrell and Mike Ward; many nieces and nephews in Kentucky; nine great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild, Brooks.
Many thanks to Brookdale Senior Living and Coleman Care for the last 14 months of taking care and their love for Veachel.
In lieu of flowers, please donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.