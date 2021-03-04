Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Veachel Lewis
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive
Waco, TX
Veachel Lewis

Aug. 3, 1922 - Feb. 27, 2021

Veachel Lewis, 98, of Waco, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 5, with Reverend William Wright Officiating in Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 4, at the funeral home.

He was born on August 3, 1922, in Smiths Grove, Kentucky, to Warner and Maggie Lewis. He married the love of his life, Virginia Lewis, on January 28, 1946, and they enjoyed traveling around the world before settling in Waco. He retiring from the army after 27 years of service as a Master Sergeant. He continued his employment with many local businesses for 40 years. Veachel was preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Eva; and all but one of nine siblings.

Those left to cherish him are his sister, Helen Nichols of Kentucky; son, Richard Dale Littrell and wife, Mary Ann, of Lacy Lakeview; six grandchildren, Darlene Brewer and husband, John, Kathy Green and husband, Larry, Douglas Lawson, Maricia Batey, Bobby Littrell and Mike Ward; many nieces and nephews in Kentucky; nine great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild, Brooks.

Many thanks to Brookdale Senior Living and Coleman Care for the last 14 months of taking care and their love for Veachel.

In lieu of flowers, please donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX
Mar
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Waco Memorial Park
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Connally-Compton Funeral Directors.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.