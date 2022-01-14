Auntie, we loved and admired you. I often talked to others about your military life as a nurse. We all were so proud of you. You will remain in our hearts and memories.
Your niece,
Karolyn
Karolyn Collins Gray
Family
January 15, 2022
Aunt Veletha, you will truly be missed! I am thankful for the memories and will cherish them forever!
Ayanna Parker
Family
January 15, 2022
We love you Aunt Veletha and will miss you!! You always bring a joy and laughter to our family when we are all together. We will miss hearing the great memories and stories that you and your siblings shared. Love you forever.
Your great niece
Crystal Jamison
Family
January 15, 2022
Aunt Veletha leaves such wonderful memories of conversation with her. She will be sincerely missed but remembered. Thank you Laura and Leonard for sharing her with us when she could not drive. We cherish those memories