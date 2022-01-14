Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Veletha Logan
1922 - 2022
BORN
1922
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Homes, Inc.
1305 Elm Street
Waco, TX
Veletha Logan

Oct. 22, 1922 - Jan. 08, 2022

Veletha C. Logan, service 11 a.m., Sat., Jan. 15, at Toliver Chapel. Interment to follow at Doris Miller. Visitation 1 to 5 p.m., today, at Dorsey-Keatts

Dorsey-Keatts Waco
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Service
11:00a.m.
Toliver Chapel
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Homes, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Homes, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Auntie, we loved and admired you. I often talked to others about your military life as a nurse. We all were so proud of you. You will remain in our hearts and memories. Your niece, Karolyn
Karolyn Collins Gray
Family
January 15, 2022
Aunt Veletha, you will truly be missed! I am thankful for the memories and will cherish them forever!
Ayanna Parker
Family
January 15, 2022
We love you Aunt Veletha and will miss you!! You always bring a joy and laughter to our family when we are all together. We will miss hearing the great memories and stories that you and your siblings shared. Love you forever. Your great niece
Crystal Jamison
Family
January 15, 2022
Aunt Veletha leaves such wonderful memories of conversation with her. She will be sincerely missed but remembered. Thank you Laura and Leonard for sharing her with us when she could not drive. We cherish those memories
Edwinna Collins Palmer-Mitchell
Family
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results