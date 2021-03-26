Menu
Vence Robert Margoitta
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Home
129 Coleman Street
Marlin, TX
Vence Robert Margoitta

August 3, 1934 - March 24, 2021

Vence Robert Margoitta, Sr. entered into rest Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., March 27, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., March 26, with rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marlin, Texas.

Vence was born to Joe and Lucille (Lucy) Margoitta on August 3, 1934. He grew up in the Reagan/Highbank area. Vence married the love of his life, Betty Jo Warhol, on February 27, 1960. Vence was a faithful member of St Joseph's Catholic Church in Marlin where he served as an usher for many years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He worked in agriculture most all of his life. He began his career managing a cotton picker crew for Abate. He was service manager for many years at Marlin Equipment and finished his career as a supply clerk and bus driver for Marlin ISD. After his retirement he continued working on tractors for many friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family and working on tractors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lucille Margoitta; his wife, Betty Jo Margoitta; his daughter, Rita Schroeder; brother, Tony Margoitta; sister, Dorothy Marie Jackson; brothers-in-law, Tony Nowaski, Louis Swick Sr, Stanley Rekieta, Marion Warhol, Fred Warhol, Paul Mushinski; sisters-in-law, Margaret Swick, Lillian Rekieta and JoAnne Warhol.

He is survived by his son, Vince Margoitta Jr. and wife, Kimberley (Kim); daughter, Lisa Margoitta Smith; son-in-law, Louis Schroeder and wife, Shirley; brothers, Joe Margoitta and wife, Pat, Frank Milton Margoitta and wife, Linda; sisters, Frances Healan and husband, Jerry, and Mary Stella O'Quin; sister-in-law, Clara Mushinski; three grandchildren, Brandon Schroeder, Robert (RJ) Smith and wife, Angie, Lexie Smith Minor and husband, Michael; three great-grandchildren; Blaise and Scarlett Minor, and Catteleya Smith, and many nephews and nieces.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
6:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Marlin, TX
Mar
26
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Marlin, TX
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Home
He was a wonderful man. He worked on my tractors. So glad I got to know him.
Philip Ballmann
March 27, 2021
