Verdie Montgomery



July 10, 1936 - Oct. 30, 2020



Mrs. Verdie Ree Bledsoe Montgomery passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services will be at Noon, Saturday, November 7, at Oakwood Cemetery. The family is asking that a face covering be worn and social distancing be practiced. Services will be livestreamed on Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church's Facebook page. Visitation will be from 3 until 8 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.