Vernon A. Hansen
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Vernon A. Hansen

Oct. 21, 1928 - Jan. 5, 2022

Vernon Alfred Hansen, 93, went to be with his Savior and Lord on January 5, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, January 10, at Cottonwood Cemetery.

Vernon was born in Cottonwood, Texas, and was the youngest of six children born to C.C. and Hulda Hansen and was the last surviving sibling. Vernon grew up on the family farm and graduated from Lorena High School. He married Bobbie Jean Bufkin on July 7, 1950, at Cottonwood Baptist Church, and they were married for 71 years.

Vernon's life revolved around his family, farming, and church activities. He was ordained as a deacon at the age of 26 and was a faithful and generous servant of the Lord. He was a successful farmer and rancher and volunteered to serve on numerous agricultural related boards and organizations. One of note was having served as one of the directors on the Central Texas Soil and Water District for 45 years. He also served as a trustee on the Lorena ISD school board many years. Vernon enjoyed music, sang in the church choir, and was a member of the men's gospel quartet that was well-known in the community.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Christian, Ralph, Arthur, Charles; sister, Viola Kraemer; and daughter, Karen Hansen Renner.

Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie Hansen; son, Kerry Hansen and wife, Dee Ann, of Lorena; daughter, Kim Johnson and husband, Mark, of China Spring; son, Kirk Hansen of Zuntendaal, Belgium, Jerry Asumbrado and Mark Renner. His grandchildren, Rhett Hansen and wife, Amber, Seth Hansen and wife, Chelsi, Tyler Hansen and wife, Lisa, Tucker Johnson and fiancé, Kenzi Dawson, Zane Johnson and fiancé, Kale Kincannon, Cason Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Harper, Sam, Travis, Nate, Tyson, and Davis Hansen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cottonwood Baptist Church Benevolent Fund.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Service
1:00p.m.
Cottonwood Cemetery
LORENA, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
