Victor Conrad
Oct. 26, 1923 - Oct. 6, 2020
Victor Henry Louis Conrad of Clifton went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. A funeral service will be held on at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 10, at Zion United Church in Womack. Due to COVID restrictions, seating is limited, and physical distancing will be observed. Masks are required for the entire service and interment. If you prefer to participate online, there will be a video link available following the service. Interment will be held at Clifton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Church, 1411 FM 219, Clifton, Texas 76634, or to a charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.