Victor Guerrero, III



Aug. 11, 1968 - March 29, 2011



Today makes ten years



that the Lord called you



Home.



Your life was a blessing,



your memory a



Treasure,



your Love beyond



words



and missed beyond



measure.



Love you,



Di, Little Vic, Alyssa, Daisy and Christopher



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 29, 2021.