Victoria "Vicki" E. Lehman



Oct. 10, 1948 - April 11, 2022



Victoria "Vicki" E. Lehman, 73, passed away while at home in Eddy, Texas.



Vicki was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Dr. Cyril and Florence Bussey October 10, 1948. She graduated from South Broward High School in Hollywood, Florida in 1965 at the age of 16. Vicki married Hal W. Lehman on March 27, 1971, in the chapel on McCoy Air Force Base in Orlando, Florida. She worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company and later the Veterans Administration Hospitals until her retirement in early 2000. After retiring, she attended McLennan Community College earning an Associate in Applied Science in Management/Real Estate.



Vicki is survived by her husband and best friend of 51 years, Hal W. Lehman; daughter, Holli Lehman; grandsons, Trae and Tate Grams; granddaughter, Harper Lehman; great-granddaughter, Hadley Grams; along with many beloved family members and friends.



No services will be held per her request. Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice.



The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital and Providence Hospice for their compassion, care, and support.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.