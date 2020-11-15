Violet Turman
Dec. 17, 1923 - Nov. 13, 2020
Violet Marie Turman, 96, of Robinson, Texas, passed away Thursday, November 13, 2020, at her home in Robinson. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Monday, November 16, at Robinson Cemetery in Robinson. Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Arvil Turman in 2001; parents, Felix and Ella Lowe; granddaughter, Tabi Doty; grandson, Greg Gibson; a brother; and six sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Gibson; sons, Danny Turman and his wife, Trish, Ricky Turman and his wife, Lynda; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society of Central Texas (2032 Circle Road, Waco, Texas, 76706) or charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.