Virginia Lee Ruhl Fadal



Nov. 3, 1937 - Nov. 24, 2021



Virginia Lee Ruhl Fadal passed away in Ft. Worth, TX, on November 24, 2021, surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be held with family at a later date.



Lee was born in Indianola, Iowa, on November 3, 1937, to Juanita Popejoy Ruhl and Paul V. Ruhl. Some of her fondest memories of her childhood were her travels throughout the United States and Germany as her father was in the Army. She graduated from Waco High School in 1956 and practiced as a dental assistant before becoming a homemaker. Lee owned and operated the County Fair Quilt Patch for almost 30 years in Waco before attending nursing school. She graduated from MCC Nursing School in 1992 and worked in the ER, IV therapy and hospice before retiring.



Lee was a memeber of St Louis Catholic Church and enjoyed being with family, gardening, reading and traveling to New York with her daughters.



Lee (Queen Bee) is survived by her brother, Paul Ruhl of Ft. Worth; daughters, Dee Dee Fadal of Ft. Worth and Marcena Fadal-Collier of Waco; sons, Douglas Fadal of Lake Jackson and Whitfield Fadal of Dallas; grandchildren, Marcena and Justin Gamblin and Molly Waldrop; Clifton, Ann Katheryn and Wyatt Fadal; Ryan, Brady, Mason and Dalton Collier; and great-grandchildren, Will and Paisley Gamblin.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.