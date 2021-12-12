Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Sue Kilgore
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Virginia Sue Kilgore

July 21, 1947 - Dec. 10, 2021

Virginia Sue Kilgore, 74, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 15, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 South Interstate 35, Waco. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 14, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco.

Virginia was born on July 21, 1947, in Panama City to Mattie Lee and Harlan Blevins. She was married to Jerry Allen Kilgore on November 19, 1963, and just celebrated 58 beautiful years of marriage. After spending 40 years at M&M Mars, Virginia loved her retirement life with gardening and hosting every holiday tradition. Besides spending time with family and friends, Virginia had a passion for traveling, attending children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's sporting events, and not to mention watching the Dallas Cowboys.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mattie Lee Blevins; father, Harlan Blevins; and brother, Jackie Eugene Mayfield.

She is survived by her spouse, Jerry Kilgore Sr.; son, Jerry Kilgore Jr. and wife, Amanda; daughter, Terri Dutschmann and husband, John; grandchildren, Jason Kilgore and companion, Rebecca, Cody Kilgore and wife, Kelly, Tristan Moyer, Kelsey Johnson and companion, Lorenzo, Garrett and Korie Dutschmann; great-grandchildren, Preslee and Carter Kilgore, Kaydon and Mayson Buster; sister, Patricia Kingery and husband Merle; many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Virginia is also survived by her loving pet, Sammie.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
3124 Robinson Dr, WACO, TX
Dec
15
Service
10:00a.m.
6623 South Interstate Hwy 35, WACO, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.