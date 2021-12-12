Virginia Sue Kilgore
July 21, 1947 - Dec. 10, 2021
Virginia Sue Kilgore, 74, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 15, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 South Interstate 35, Waco. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 14, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco.
Virginia was born on July 21, 1947, in Panama City to Mattie Lee and Harlan Blevins. She was married to Jerry Allen Kilgore on November 19, 1963, and just celebrated 58 beautiful years of marriage. After spending 40 years at M&M Mars, Virginia loved her retirement life with gardening and hosting every holiday tradition. Besides spending time with family and friends, Virginia had a passion for traveling, attending children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's sporting events, and not to mention watching the Dallas Cowboys.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mattie Lee Blevins; father, Harlan Blevins; and brother, Jackie Eugene Mayfield.
She is survived by her spouse, Jerry Kilgore Sr.; son, Jerry Kilgore Jr. and wife, Amanda; daughter, Terri Dutschmann and husband, John; grandchildren, Jason Kilgore and companion, Rebecca, Cody Kilgore and wife, Kelly, Tristan Moyer, Kelsey Johnson and companion, Lorenzo, Garrett and Korie Dutschmann; great-grandchildren, Preslee and Carter Kilgore, Kaydon and Mayson Buster; sister, Patricia Kingery and husband Merle; many nieces, nephews, and close friends. Virginia is also survived by her loving pet, Sammie.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.