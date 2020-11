Virginia Mae WetzelOct. 26, 1933 - Nov. 20, 2020Virginia Mae Wetzel, 87, of Riesel, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco.Visitation will be begin at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, at Riesel Cemetery in Riesel followed by a 3 p.m. graveside service.Thoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com