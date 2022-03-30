Vivian Rhodes
Oct. 19, 1942 - March 26, 2022
Vivian Marie (Carter) Rhodes, 79, of Waco, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m., Saturday, April 2, at Beacon Hill Baptist Church, 1912 Monte Vista, Waco, with Pastor Reggie Blake officiating. There will be a visitation with family one hour prior to service starting at 9 a.m. Services are under the direction of Pecan Grove Funeral Home.
Vivian was born October 19, 1942, in Beebe, Arkansas, to Elvis Carter and Elvada (Harrell) Carter Gunn. She married C.W. Rhodes on January 10, 1961, in Gatesville, Texas. Vivian served her Lord faithfully as a church pianist, Sunday school teacher, VBS director, and treasurer. She was a long time member of Beacon Hill Baptist Church. She grew up singing southern gospel and enjoyed traveling all over Texas to see southern gospel quartets in concert. She loved her Lord and family, never missing birthday parties or sports activities that her children and grandchildren were participating in, she was always their biggest fan. Vivian is known for putting other's needs before her own and loving with her whole heart. She worked as a medical transcriptionist at Waco Radiology for 30 years.
She was preceded in death by father, Elvis Carter (MIA WWII); mother, Elvada Gunn; stepfather, Vard Gunn.
Vivian is survived by her husband, C.W. Rhodes; children, Johnny (Connie) Rhodes, Scotty (Tina) Rhodes, Jennifer (Steven) Campbell; grandchildren, Kayla (Jason) Hahn, Kenda Rogers, Coby Rhodes, Tiffany (Roger) Perkins, Scooter (Brenna) Rhodes, Colton Rhodes, Tyler Fedro, and Dylan Campbell; great-grandchildren, Hallie, Hannah, Carlee, Slade, Blaine, Cooper, Savannah, Joseph, Axel, Stephen, Bentley, Lane, Leevi, Laysen, Liam, Zaidon, Hagen, and Marleigh; sisters-in-law, Nita Howell, Cheryl Palmer, Kim (Curtis) McLearen; brother-in-law, Ronnie (Sharon) Rhodes; Aunt Yvonne (James) Southard; Uncle Wayland Harrell; Uncle Curtis (Marva) Harrell; Aunt Hope Dean Harrell; Aunt Mary Harrell; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at the Atrium in Bellmead and Baylor Scott and White Hospice (Teri, Tammy, and Sherry) for taking excellent care of their mom.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.