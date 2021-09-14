In that small Texas of Mabank, Vivian and our little group of fun loving mischievous friends consisting of Kim Allen, Marilyn Bowden, Paula Kennedy somehow found ways of entertaining ourselves. Such as, waiting for Kenneth to catch the bus to college so we could go snatch his truck and drive it all day while he was off studying! lol He would take the distributor wire off to stop us. Lol however, Vivian had her own wire! Who needs keys!!! I loved her so much! I enjoyed her pictures on Facebook of all her travels! She will be missed!

Shirley Hollis Boles Friend September 14, 2021