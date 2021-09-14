Sponsored by Grace Gardens Funeral Home and Crematorium.
Sending prayers and thoughts to the family. She was such a joy to work with. Always had kind words and lots smiles. May god be with you.
Rena Graves
September 19, 2021
I'm so sad to hear of Vivian's passing. What a wonderful woman she was. Prayers for y'all.
Donna Holder
School
September 15, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about this. Vivian and I often met up by chance at Brookshires and caught up on life and our children and families. She was a person who loved life and always was the first to ask, "How are you doing?". She had such a big heart.
Karen Kish
September 14, 2021
So very sorry to hear this, my thoughts and prayers are with you guys.
Karan Rowe
Friend
September 14, 2021
In that small Texas of Mabank, Vivian and our little group of fun loving mischievous friends consisting of Kim Allen, Marilyn Bowden, Paula Kennedy somehow found ways of entertaining ourselves. Such as, waiting for Kenneth to catch the bus to college so we could go snatch his truck and drive it all day while he was off studying! lol He would take the distributor wire off to stop us. Lol however, Vivian had her own wire! Who needs keys!!! I loved her so much! I enjoyed her pictures on Facebook of all her travels! She will be missed!
Shirley Hollis Boles
Friend
September 14, 2021
To the Walker Family, I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your mom. She was a good friend and co-worker at Dairy Cream. She was always so happy . She loved each of you a lot.