W.R. 'Willy' LedbetterNov 8, 1926 - Feb 4, 2021W.R. 'Willy' Ledbetter, 94, of Waco, passed away Feb 4, 2021. Due to current restrictions, a private family memorial will be held on March 5, 2021.W.R. 'Willy' Ledbetter was born on Nov 8, 1926 in Riesel, TX, to Ollie and Sophie Ledbetter. The family moved to Waco, TX in 1928. Willy met Frances Wiegand, the love of his life, at Waco High School in 1943 and was married on Aug 16, 1946.Willie joined the Navy in 1944 and was discharged as a Petty Office 3rd class in 1946. He then joined the Marine Reserve in 1954 and was discharged as a Gunnery Sargent in 1964. He worked in Local Union 529 from 1948 until he retired in 1988.Willy was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; daughter, Choyce Todaro; and sister, Mary Frances.He is survived by his brother, Curtis of Utah; daughter, Donna Page and husband, Mickey of Woodway; sons, Wado of Waco, and Wayne and wife, Cindy of Lorena; grandchildren, Ryan Page and wife, Shannon, Lindsey Borsellino and husband, Josh, Bret Page and wife, Barbara, Rachel Hoff and husband, Josh and Cody Ledbetter; great-grandchildren, Nicole, Kaci, Charlie, Sophia, Samuel, Zoey, John David, Caroline and Brazos.In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the Salvation Army.