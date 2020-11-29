Wallace James Pattengill
Sept. 20, 1929 - Nov. 22, 2020
Wallace J. Pattengill, 91, of Waco, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his home in Waco.
A memorial vsitation will be held beginning at 5 until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.
Wallace Pattengill was a great and beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a dear friend to many. He served in the Navy during the Korean War on both the U.S.S. Iowa and the U.S.S. Missouri Battleships. In school, he played basketball and worked with his father setting up and repairing tanks in Kansas oilfields. After the war he worked in various Financial services and later at Centex Sports Cards, First Pawn & Loan and Fred & Wally's Sports Pub.
Wally was also a longtime member of the Northwest Waco Optimist Club. He loved Sports and playing Poker and enjoyed books and had many hobbies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Harry Pattengill; his brothers, Maurice and Merle Pattengill; his loving wife, Sally; and beloved daughter, Janell Pattengill-Rhyne.
Survivors include his sister, Gloria Hart of Manhattan, Kansas; and son, Barry and Barry's wife, Rebecca, and their daughter, Victoria Ashby and son, Mark Pattengill and his wife, Kristina; Janell's daughter, Rachel Small and her husband, Cory and their daughter, Lily Marie; and his other great-grandchildren, Brenna Ashby and Nicholas Ashby; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to Shriners Children's Hospitals
in Wally's memory.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.