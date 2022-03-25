Walter Gerhart Brandt
March 21, 1943 - March 18, 2022
Walter Gerhart Brandt passed away Friday, March 18, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 26, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Waco.
Walter was born on a farm near McGregor on March 21, 1943, to Bernhard Walter "Ben" and Margaret Pauline (Gerhart) Brandt. He graduated from McGregor High School in 1961 and then attended Baylor University, graduating in 1965. Walter married Natishua Mote on January 2, 1965. The couple moved to Washington, D.C., where Walter worked for Congressman Bob Poage before returning to McGregor to farm and work in agriculture-related businesses. He was involved in the used car business as well.
Walter was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at Zion Lutheran Church in McGregor, Texas. In 1966, he was confirmed at St. James' Episcopal Church in McGregor, where he served as a lay reader, vestry member, and junior warden. Walter found his final spiritual home at St. Paul's in Waco, where he served on the vestry and as a junior warden. He also enjoyed attending the Men's Breakfast and Bible Study very much.
Walter served many years with the McGregor Volunteer Fire Department and served as a volunteer officer with the McGregor Police Department. He was always willing to help when the church asked. He enjoyed spending time with his family, travel, and the accomplishments of his children and grandson.
He was preceded in death by his son, Marcus; parents, Ben and Margaret Brandt; brother, Howard Brandt; and sister, Elizabeth Brandt Cooper.
He is survived by his wife, Natishua; sons, Brian Brandt (Kari) and Dr. Karl Brandt; grandson, Barrington Brandt; brother-in-law, Cliff Cooper; sister, Marie Perry; nephews, Houston Perry and Brandon Perry; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 25, 2022.