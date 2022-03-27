Wanda Hargrove
Nov. 14, 1943 - March 24, 2022
Wanda Elaine (Bridges) Hargrove, of Waco, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, surrounded by her husband and two daughters at Living Springs Village Memory Care in Waco, Texas. A visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 27, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Roy Marshall and Pastor Chris Sammons will officiate a funeral service at 1 p.m., Monday, March 28, at Grace Gardens and the burial will follow at Waco Memorial.
Wanda was born in Belton, Texas, on November 14, 1943, to John Louie and Irene Jewel Bridges. She was an only child and her daddy's cowgirl. She grew up and graduated high school in Salado, Texas. She earned her Bachelor's degree from Mary Hardin Baylor in Home Economics. While working at Lone Star gas in Temple, Texas, as a home economist, she met Pete Hargrove and they married May 25, 1968. Together they raised two daughters, Julie and Gina. Wanda was a devoted Christian, wife, mother and MeMe.
For 32 years, Wanda served as an agent for Texas A&M Agricultural Extension Services in Erath, McLennan and Coryell counties. The majority of her career was spent in McLennan County helping students with 4-H projects and competitions. Through 4-H, she was instrumental in assisting numerous students earn college scholarships. She had a lasting impact on the youth of central Texas. Wanda had a passion for helping others and served as a volunteer at Providence ICU for thirteen years.
Wanda was a devoted member of the Hewitt First Baptist Church and sang in the church choir as well as taught Sunday School. After retirement, Pete and Wanda were members of a camping club and loved to travel in the motorhome throughout the United States. She enjoyed camping, cooking, fishing, gardening, and most of all being MeMe to her three granddaughters. MeMe never missed band concerts, Friday night football halftime band performances, piano recitals, volleyball games, soccer games, track meets and award ceremonies. She was so proud and supportive of Sarah, Rachel Beth and Meg.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, John Louie and Irene Jewell Bridges. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Pete Hargrove; daughters, Julie and husband, Paul Williams, of Waco, Gina and husband, Joe Kucera, of Lorena; granddaughters, Sarah and Rachel Beth Williams, and Meg Kucera.
Pallbearers will be Joel Gibson, Ray May, Curtis McLemore, Randy Wright, Roger Wright, Rodney Wright.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Living Springs Village Memory Care and Bluebonnet Hospice. The caretakers of Living Springs became like family over the past 2.5 years.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Waco at 710 N. 64th Street, Waco 76710.
The guest book is offered at www.gracegardensfuneralhome.com
where you may leave your condolences or a fond memory of Wanda.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.