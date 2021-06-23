Menu
Wanda McCauley
1932 - 2021
Wanda McCauley

May 28, 1932 - June 20, 2021

Wanda McCauley, 89, of West, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Waco. A come-and-go visitation service will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 24, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Private burial will be at White Rock Cemetery near Ross at a later date.

Wanda was born May 28, 1932, in Waco, the daughter of Alvin and Ruby (McWhirter) Lykins. She was a 1949 graduate of LaVega High School. She went on to receive her Bachelor Degree from Baylor University in 1952 prior to doing post graduate work at Texas A&M and the University of Texas. Wanda then received her Master's Degree in 1971 also from Baylor University. On September 2, 1951, she was united in marriage to Donald McCauley in Waco. Don preceded her in death on October 8, 2012. She was a member of the Tokio Baptist Church.

Wanda was an educator for many years serving as a public school teacher, creator for a MHMR Trainable Program in Bell County, educational diagnostician for non-English speaking students, and became a certified personal fitness trainer at the age of 76. Wanda enjoyed learning, having received credits from eight different colleges and universities and became fluent in Spanish in her 60s. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Wanda was also preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Lawrence Lykins; and a sister, Doris Mikell.

Survivors include her daughters, Ellen Frances McCauley and husband, Frank Sodek, of Temple, and Sara Annell Mynarcik-Lenart and husband, Raymond, of West; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Sodek Blackmur and husband, Bryan, Alexander Mynarcik and wife, Kara, and Philip Mynarcik and his wife, Lauren; great-grandchildren, Stockton, Sterling, Tatum and Canyon Mynarcik and Barrett and Adelaide Blackmur; a sister, Dolores Whitman; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Tokio Baptist Church or to the charity of your choice. A memorial guestbook can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
West., TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Wanda At swimming class And soon find out after talking to her that she went to high school with my father Billy Locklar. Peace be with you praying for the family
Dawn Tucker
Friend
June 23, 2021
