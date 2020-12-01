Wanda Willis
June 14, 1934 - Nov. 26, 2020
Wanda Willis, 85, of Waco, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, December 3, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, at the funeral home. Due to current COVID-19 mandates, seating will be limited.
Wanda was born June 14, 1935, in Waco, to William and Lera Ashley. She grew up in Rock Creek, Texas, and attended school in China Spring. Over the years, Wanda enjoyed boating, fishing and crocheting, but most of all she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an adamant Texas Ranger baseball fan and knew all the players by heart. She was able to call them by name, stats, strengths and weaknesses. She loved all baseball and never missed a Ranger game on TV!
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Johnny Ray Ashley and Billy Roscoe Ashley; son-in-law, Brad Campbell; and infant great-grandson, Noah Sowers.
Survivors include her children, David Hill(Judy) and Debbie Campbell; grandchildren, Leah Castle (Brandon), Julie Sower ( Aaron), Kenneth Hill (Kerri), Krystal Canales (Kyle) and Kacie Jumper (Kory); and great-grandchildren, Kayle and Makenna Castle, Grant, June, and Ellie Sower, and Shiloh Jumper.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.